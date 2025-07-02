DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / The School Tribune / Summer dance camp concludes

Summer dance camp concludes

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jul 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Step2Step Dance Studio, Phase 10, Mohali, completed its one-month summer dance camp. The camp saw active participation from children aged three years and above, and turned out to be a big success. The camp included daily dance training, fitness sessions, fun games, and creative activities that kept the children excited and happy throughout. Kids got a chance to explore their talents, learn new dance styles, and improve their confidence. Special video and reel shoots were done to capture the performances of the kids. Two major events added extra fun to the camp — a joyful kid’s pajama party and outdoor summer boot camp along a free medical check-up camp in association with Family Clinic, conducted by Dr Jyoti Arora (general physician, consultant & gynaecologist), where even parents joined in with full enthusiasm. Every participant was given a certificate of participation as a token of appreciation. The entire camp was smoothly managed by talented teachers Asha Rajak and Sehajpreet Kaur, under the guidance of Yatin Gupta, Director of Step2Step Dance Studio. Support was also provided by team members Happy Gill and Kuldeep Kumar.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts