Summer dance camp concludes

Step2Step Dance Studio, Phase 10, Mohali, completed its one-month summer dance camp. The camp saw active participation from children aged three years and above, and turned out to be a big success. The camp included daily dance training, fitness sessions, fun games, and creative activities that kept the children excited and happy throughout. Kids got a chance to explore their talents, learn new dance styles, and improve their confidence. Special video and reel shoots were done to capture the performances of the kids. Two major events added extra fun to the camp — a joyful kid’s pajama party and outdoor summer boot camp along a free medical check-up camp in association with Family Clinic, conducted by Dr Jyoti Arora (general physician, consultant & gynaecologist), where even parents joined in with full enthusiasm. Every participant was given a certificate of participation as a token of appreciation. The entire camp was smoothly managed by talented teachers Asha Rajak and Sehajpreet Kaur, under the guidance of Yatin Gupta, Director of Step2Step Dance Studio. Support was also provided by team members Happy Gill and Kuldeep Kumar.

