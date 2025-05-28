Summer fest at Smart Wonders School, Sec-71, Mohali

Students of Foundation Years welcomed the summer season with an exciting and vibrant Summer Fest held on the school premises. The event featured a variety of fun-filled games, interactive art and craft sessions, and a lemonade-making corner where students not only beat the heat, but also learnt the basics of preparing a refreshing drink. The art and craft activity was a hub of colour and imagination, where children showcased their talent by creating beautiful handmade summer sun shades. Speaking on the occasion Principal Ruchika Sharma, said, "Our Summer Fest is all about learning through fun. It's heartening to see our students enjoy themselves while engaging in meaningful and creative activities."

Advertisement