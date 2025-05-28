DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / The School Tribune / Summer fest at Smart Wonders School, Sec-71, Mohali

Summer fest at Smart Wonders School, Sec-71, Mohali

Events
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:05 AM May 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Students of Foundation Years welcomed the summer season with an exciting and vibrant Summer Fest held on the school premises. The event featured a variety of fun-filled games, interactive art and craft sessions, and a lemonade-making corner where students not only beat the heat, but also learnt the basics of preparing a refreshing drink. The art and craft activity was a hub of colour and imagination, where children showcased their talent by creating beautiful handmade summer sun shades. Speaking on the occasion Principal Ruchika Sharma, said, "Our Summer Fest is all about learning through fun. It's heartening to see our students enjoy themselves while engaging in meaningful and creative activities."

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper