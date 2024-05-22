Summer workshop for students

ISKCON-Chandigarh is organising a Personality Development Workshop for teenagers facilitating a journey into self-improvement and personal growth. Scheduled to take place from May 27 to June 3, this workshop will offer insights into managing life’s challenges, fostering mental clarity, and unlocking human potential. The workshop will cover topics such as time management, mind control and concentration, coping with challenges and failures, overcoming bad habits and addictions, etc. Each session is designed to provide practical tools and strategies to school students to navigate the complexities of modern life with wisdom and resilience. Aspirants can register themselves at: https//tinyurl.com/PDWm24
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shambhu: Thousands of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, western UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan farmers to hit ground zero
Farm stir at Shambhu completes 100 days today
A day ahead of PM Modi's rally, Patiala Administration on tenterhooks over farmers’ demand for designated protest site
Two DIG-rank officers to hold talks with farm leaders to fin...
Their ‘Delhi chalo’ nixed by BJP, farmers threaten to block ML Khattar’s entry into Lok Sabha
Haryana ex-CM banking on ‘silent’ rural voters
Hundreds of Sikhs carrying Khalistan flags show up for hearing on 3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar in Canada
3 accused appear before Canadian court in person, fourth app...
3 Indian-origin students killed in car crash in US
Police say the speeding vehicle overturned upside down after...