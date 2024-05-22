Summer workshop for students

ISKCON-Chandigarh is organising a Personality Development Workshop for teenagers facilitating a journey into self-improvement and personal growth. Scheduled to take place from May 27 to June 3, this workshop will offer insights into managing life’s challenges, fostering mental clarity, and unlocking human potential. The workshop will cover topics such as time management, mind control and concentration, coping with challenges and failures, overcoming bad habits and addictions, etc. Each session is designed to provide practical tools and strategies to school students to navigate the complexities of modern life with wisdom and resilience. Aspirants can register themselves at: https//tinyurl.com/PDWm24

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.