DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / The School Tribune / Surviving after massacre of humanity

Surviving after massacre of humanity

Giggles turned into harrowing cries, animate moments into painful memories, we lost a part of India in the spray of bullets in Pahalgam. Those lying in pools of blood were innocent people who were living their lives away from the...
article_Author
Yashnoor Kaur
Updated At : 05:23 AM May 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Giggles turned into harrowing cries, animate moments into painful memories, we lost a part of India in the spray of bullets in Pahalgam. Those lying in pools of blood were innocent people who were living their lives away from the machinations of politics and fanaticism. Somebody’s husband. somebody’s father, somebody’s brother, somebody’s son, newlyweds with dreams of a bright future — all shared a tragic fate.

Imagine going for a trip with the love of your life only to lose them forever. And those who survived the horror are scarred for life, with their entire future taken away from them.

What was their crime? That they wanted to enjoy the picturesque beauty of Kashmir with their loved ones.

Advertisement

Suddenly, India seems to be not the same as the architects of our Constitution imagined it — secular, sovereign and socialist.

Are we really living in a country where a citizen is safe? Every Indian today lives in terror and fear with one thought haunting their mind, “It could have been me, my family, my father.”

Advertisement

This was a crime against the very principle of humanity as if challenging the very idea of it.

The soil of India for which our freedom fighters fought for is stained with blood. They say it was terrorism but are we sure that religion was never an incentive for the brutal acts of terrorism India has had to endure ever since the Partition?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper