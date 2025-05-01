Surviving after massacre of humanity

Giggles turned into harrowing cries, animate moments into painful memories, we lost a part of India in the spray of bullets in Pahalgam. Those lying in pools of blood were innocent people who were living their lives away from the machinations of politics and fanaticism. Somebody’s husband. somebody’s father, somebody’s brother, somebody’s son, newlyweds with dreams of a bright future — all shared a tragic fate.

Imagine going for a trip with the love of your life only to lose them forever. And those who survived the horror are scarred for life, with their entire future taken away from them.

What was their crime? That they wanted to enjoy the picturesque beauty of Kashmir with their loved ones.

Suddenly, India seems to be not the same as the architects of our Constitution imagined it — secular, sovereign and socialist.

Are we really living in a country where a citizen is safe? Every Indian today lives in terror and fear with one thought haunting their mind, “It could have been me, my family, my father.”

This was a crime against the very principle of humanity as if challenging the very idea of it.

The soil of India for which our freedom fighters fought for is stained with blood. They say it was terrorism but are we sure that religion was never an incentive for the brutal acts of terrorism India has had to endure ever since the Partition?