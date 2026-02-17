Surya Namaskar Yoga programme held

Dr Dharmdev Vidyarthi, Director of Haryana Literature and Culture and Chairman of the Yoga Commission, organised a Surya Namaskar Yoga programme at DAV Centenary Public School, Jind, to increase health awareness among students. The programme began with the recitation of ‘Hanuman Chalisa’. In the prayer practice of Surya Namaskar was given by Karandev Shastri, yoga trainers Navneet and Neelam, members of the Aayush Department. They guided all students regarding the correct method and benefits of the 12 steps of Surya Namaskar.

