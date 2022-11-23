Sushant, Suraj, Atulaya, Gunkanwal win quiz

A district-level Bharat ko Jano Quiz was conducted by the Bharat Vikas Parishad at Golden Bells Public School, Sector 77, Mohali. Students of Shivalik Public School, Mohali won laurels for the school. Sushant Garg of Class X and Suraj Hemdan of Class IX got first prize in the senior group. Atulaya Sharma and Gunkanwal Singh of Class VIII got the third prize in the junior group. Director of Shivalik Public School DS Bedi appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers.
