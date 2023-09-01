Sushila Devi Public School, Bahadurgarh, Patiala

Foundation Day of the school was celebrated with enthusiasm. The function began with ‘Geeta Saar’ and was followed by an inter-house shabad gayan competition. HK Sandhu, Director; Chairman Kamal Aggarwal; Kunal Aggarwal and Rekha Gupta, Principal and all staff members paid tributes to the school’s Founder Smt Sushila Devi. Students exhibited science working models too.