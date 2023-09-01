Sushila Devi Public School, Bahadurgarh, Patiala

Foundation Day of the school was celebrated with enthusiasm. The function began with ‘Geeta Saar’ and was followed by an inter-house shabad gayan competition. HK Sandhu, Director; Chairman Kamal Aggarwal; Kunal Aggarwal and Rekha Gupta, Principal and all staff members paid tributes to the school’s Founder Smt Sushila Devi. Students exhibited science working models too.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All eyes on INDIA bloc's 3rd meeting in Mumbai; logo unveiling, charting out roadmap for polls on table
63 representatives from 28 political parties are taking part...
Ex-President Ram Nath Kovind-headed committee to explore possibility of 'one-nation, one-election'
The move comes a day after the government calls a special se...
World champion Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Zurich Diamond League
Chopra pulls off 85.22m in his fourth attempt, which sees hi...
Leopard found dead on road in Punjab's Ropar
The carcass has been sent for post-mortem
UP girl stabbed 16 times after she resists rape
The condition of the girl remains critical