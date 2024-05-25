Sushila Devi Public School, Patiala

A taekwondo meet was organised at the school under the leadership of Principal Rekha Gupta and under the supervision of taekwondo coach Satwinder Singh (world record holder. As many as 174 students from all classes of the school participated in it. School Chairman Kamal Aggarwal, Principal Rekha Gupta and coach Satwinder Singh Tai along with the commando team were present at the opening ceremony. The programme concluded with the address of the principal, in which she encouraged students to channelise their energy in the right direction.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.