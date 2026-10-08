Sushila Devi School to host CBSE National Athletics Meet from October 15

Sushila Devi Public School, Patiala, is set to host the CBSE National Athletics Meet from October 15 to 20, marking the first time Punjab will host the prestigious championship. The event will bring together around 4,500 young athletes from across India and the Gulf countries. The official poster was released by Patiala Deputy Commissioner Dr Himanshu Aggarwal. Principal Rekha Gupta and Coach Satwinder Singh expressed their pride in hosting the national-level event and highlighted its importance in providing athletes with a platform to showcase their talent. The championship is expected to add another significant chapter to Patiala's rich sporting legacy.

Advertisement