Swadeshi Mela held

The Swadeshi Mela 2025 was inaugurated at the Parade Ground, Sector 5, Panchkula. The programme commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp at Bharat Mata Mandir. It was followed by the chanting of Swasti Vachan mantra by the students of St Vivekanand Millennium School, HMT Township, Pinjore. The students actively participated in the mela, showcasing cultural pride, values and artistic excellence through their performances. The students mesmerised the audience with a graceful Ganesh Vandana, which was appreciated by all present. THe guests especially praised students for beautifully presenting how values and education go hand in hand and for reflecting strong moral grounding through their performance. Further adding to the school's achievements, students from Classes IX to XII presented an energetic Haryanvi folk dance, celebrating regional culture with enthusiasm and authenticity. Their performance earned them the Third Prize, bringing pride and recognition to the school. In recognition of his invaluable and multifaceted contribution to society, culture and education, Dr. Piyush Punj, Principal, St. Vivekananda Millennium School, was conferred with the prestigious Panchkula Gaurav Samman.

