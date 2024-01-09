Swami Sant Dass Public School, Jalandhar

A CBSE-Capacity Building Programme on art integration in learning was conducted at the school. The resource persons for the session were — Paramjeet Kaur Dhillon, Principal, Kamla Nehru Public School, Phagwara, and Rajesh Chandel, Principal, Dass and Brown World School, Ferozepur. The session dealt with the importance of art integration in learning as an important tool of competency-based education as per the guidelines of the New Education Policy. Principal Dr Sonia Mago apprised the participants of incorporating and updating new techniques for better learning outcomes.

