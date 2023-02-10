Swami Vivekanand Public School, HUDA, Jagadhri

School students Kush, Rahil, Vinamra and Tanvi Dua have gained commendable ranks in JEE MAINS 2023. Kush has scored 99.88 percentile, Rahil 99.44, Vinamra 98.95 and Tanvi Dua attained 93.5 percentile. The management and staff congratulated them on their success and wished them luck for their future endeavours.