Swami Vivekanand Public School, HUDA, Jagadhri

The school observed 'Benevolence Day' by paying tributes to its founder, Dharam Singh Kamboj. The day started with a yajna. Dr Anita Kamboj, Director of the school, mentioned how the school, a vision of Choudhary, was helping in nurturing a bright future for the nation by providing quality education to youngsters. Principal Taposh Bhattacharya informed that students made the day memorable by distributing stationery to needy children.
