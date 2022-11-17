Swami Vivekanand Public School, Jagadhari

The school organised an inter-school Hindi poem recitation competition. Ten schools with two students in each group participated. Students from Class III-V were part of group A, VI-VIII group B, IX-X group C and XI-XII group D. Students were judged on the basis of various parameters. The function also comprised of cultural events, including classical dance, group songs and Saraswati Vandana. The prize distribution ceremony was conducted to honour the winners. Eminent poet Madan Sheikhpuri, Prof B Madan Mohan, Head of Department of Hindi of MLN College, Umesh Vats, teacher of the Hindi Department of Government School, and famous poet Harsh Chopra were present. The jury appreciated the talent of all the participants and awarded the winners.