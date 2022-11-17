Swami Vivekanand Public School, Jagadhari

The school organised an inter-school Hindi poem recitation competition. Ten schools with two students in each group participated. Students from Class III-V were part of group A, VI-VIII group B, IX-X group C and XI-XII group D. Students were judged on the basis of various parameters. The function also comprised of cultural events, including classical dance, group songs and Saraswati Vandana. The prize distribution ceremony was conducted to honour the winners. Eminent poet Madan Sheikhpuri, Prof B Madan Mohan, Head of Department of Hindi of MLN College, Umesh Vats, teacher of the Hindi Department of Government School, and famous poet Harsh Chopra were present. The jury appreciated the talent of all the participants and awarded the winners.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Attempts being made to forget rich nations' historical contribution: India at COP27
The cover text is being debated and reworked as ministers an...
Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?
Neighbours say that Aftab would regularly go and check the b...
Aftab Poonawalla's family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police
Police say Aftab's family shifted without informing them and...
2 men arrested in Amritsar for carrying 3 hand grenades
Rs 1 lakh in cash, car seized
Narcotics Control Bureau seizes drugs worth Rs 1 crore in Mumbai
The seized drugs include 19 kg of ganja, 1.15 kg of hydropon...