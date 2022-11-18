Swami Vivekanand Public School, Jagadhari

The school organised an inter-school English poem recitation competition. Padmashree Om Prakash Gandhi was the chief guest. The event was attended by Director Dr Anita Kamboj, Principal Taposh Bhattacharya along with guests of honour judges and dignitaries from various schools. Ten schools with two students in each group participated. Students from Class III-V were part of group A, VI-VIII group B, IX-X group C and XI-XII group D. Students were judged on the basis of various parameters. The function also comprised of cultural events, including classical dance, group songs and Saraswati Vandana. Later the prize distribution ceremony was conducted for the winners.
