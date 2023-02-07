Swami Vivekanand Public School, Jagadhari

A ceremony to bless the outgoing Class XII students was organised at the school. Students reminisced about memorable moments spent in the school over the years. The day was marked by song and dance performances and poetry recitation. Chief guests and alumni Richa Pahwa (chairperson and district secretary, BJP, Ambala), Hunny Pahwa and Varun judged activities and competitions organised during the event. The management and staff showered their blessings on students for their future endeavours. Various titles were conferred on students.