Swami Vivekanand Public School, Jagadhri

The 24th Annual Sports Day 2022 was celebrated with enthusiasm. The programme began with the lamp-lighting ceremony. Students displayed a wide array of energetic and bouncy sports events ranging from yoga, dumble, races of different kinds like bag pack race, hoola hoop, sack race, three-legged race and lemon race. Students enjoyed the house-wise tug of war competition. Director Dr Anita Kamboj, Principal Taposh Bhattacharya and all teachers were present to raise the morale of the students. The winners were awarded for their appreciable efforts and the event ended up with the National Anthem.
