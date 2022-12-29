Swami Vivekanand Public School, Jagadhri

The school organised an exhibition. Students endeavoured to highlight the various aspects of everyday life that are the products of technology. Future solutions to present and potential socio-economic problems, as envisaged by them, were also on display. Dr Mamta Oberoi, HOD, Statistics Department and Dr Savita Garg, Department of Mathematics, were the guests. Demonstrations and explanations were given by participants. Director Dr Anita Kamboj and Principal Taposh Bhattacharya motivated participants and appreciated them.