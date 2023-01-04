Swami Vivekanand Public School, Jagadhri

Isha and Amisha of Class IX of the school presented their research papers at the 30th State-Level NCSC 2022 held at DIET, Nuh, Mewat, on the topic ‘Cultural heritage of our country’ under the guidance of Gaurav Kumar (District Science Academic Coordinator). Swami Vivekanand school was the only school in the district which participated in the event. The students were highly appreciated for making posters on themes ‘Energy conservation’ and ‘Our ecosystem’ by ADC Renu. A motivational session with DC Ajay Kumar in Mini Secretariat, Nuh, Mewat, was organised for the school students. He gave tips on how to crack the IAS exam. Director Dr Anita Kamboj and Principal Taposh Bhattacharya appreciated the students, their parents and teachers for their efforts and wished them good luck for future endeavours.
