Swami Vivekanand Public School, Jagadhri

The school conducted VMUN3.0 Conference on its premises. The chief guests of the opening day of the conference were Rajnish Aggarwal, Managing Director of the Star Group of Industries and Sandeep Dhiman, Managing Director of White Hills Overseas, Chandigarh, who were welcomed with cultural dances and poem recitals. Director of the school Dr Anita Kamboj blessed the participants and organising committee and told that such events aim at promoting free talk by the students and create a congenial atmosphere in the society. The students enjoyed the first day of the event very much and gave feedback that the conference helped them in many ways like it enhanced their confidence level and further increases their knowledge. Students relished the sumptuous lunch.