Swami Vivekanand Public School, Jagadhri

To promote physical fitness, teamwork, discipline, and a sense of sportsmanship, the school organised 25th Annual Sports Day. The event commenced with march-past. Chairperson Sanjay Kamboj declared the event open with torch-bearing ceremony. Vivekians from classes III to VIII set the tracks on fire. Various events like yoga, dumble, tug-of-war and mass-PT were held. Director Dr Anita Kamboj and Principal Taposh Bhattacharya appreciated the efforts of students and wished them good luck for future ventures.

