Swami Vivekanand Public School, Jagadhri

The school launched the second edition of Chanakya Times. Prof MM Goel was the chief guest. In his address, Prof Madan Mohan Goel enlightened the gathering about “Understanding parallels between Chanakya (Kautliya -the father of economics) and the Gita-based principle of Needonomics for all practical aspects of Viksit Bharat”. He also appreciated the golden quest of the school i.e. Chanakaya Times, produced by the school's Huda's Commerce Department under the supervision of the President Sanjay Kamboj, Director Dr Anita Kamboj, Director Vipul, Principal Taposh Bhattacharya, Academic Head Anjali, HOD Commerce Vijay Kaushik and Chief Editor Kapil Batra.

