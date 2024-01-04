Swami Vivekanand Public School, Jagadhri

Maa Sharda Auditorium of the school echoed with pride and accomplishment as the Blessings Day for students of Class X unfolded. The blessings day served as a platform to celebrate the growth of these students into responsible and confident individuals ready to face the opportunities and challenges ahead. Director Dr Anita Kamboj wished the students of Class X good luck for their upcoming board exams. Principal Taposh Bhattacharya, while addressing the batch, emphasised on the importance of the prowess, self-discipline and core values. Academic head Dr Anjali Sharma shared words of wisdom with students.
