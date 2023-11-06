Swami Vivekanand Public School, Sector 17, HUDA, Jagadhri

A two-day long VMUN3.0 Conference was organised by the school and its aim was to develop a global perspective among students. Over 200 delegates took part in the event. The hard work and toil of two days paid off for all the students as the VMUN 3.0 Conference concluded. The valedictory function was mesmerising and electrifying as it could be, befitting the grandeur VMUN 3.0. The chief guests of the final day were Wg Cdr Indranil Debnath, General Manager, ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd, and Manoj Kumar Vishwakarma, senior manager and head of technology, ISGEC. Director of the school Dr Anita Kamboj said VMUN provides an excellent stage for all students to articulate their thoughts and develop their leadership potential. The event culminated with a cultural fiesta, prize distribution and sumptuous meal.
