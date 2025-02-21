Swaraj Public School, Damla

The school hosted a two-day capacity building programme on ‘Experiential Learning’, drawing 60 educators from the region. Renowned CBSE facilitators Varsha and Pardeep Kumar delivered insightful sessions, harnessing the power of experiential learning to foster student engagement. Principal Jyoti Nagpal Sethi expressed gratitude to the resource persons and emphasised the significance of such CBSE-initiated programmes. These initiatives empower educators to enhance their pedagogical skills, stay updated on best practices, and provide high-quality education to their students. The workshop was a resounding success, equipping teachers with innovative strategies to create immersive learning experiences.