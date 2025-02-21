DT
PT
Swaraj Public School, Damla

Swaraj Public School, Damla

The school hosted a two-day capacity building programme on ‘Experiential Learning’, drawing 60 educators from the region. Renowned CBSE facilitators Varsha and Pardeep Kumar delivered insightful sessions, harnessing the power of experiential learning to foster student engagement. Principal Jyoti Nagpal...
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Feb 21, 2025 IST
