Swaraj Public School, Damla

The school was immersed in warmth, joy, and festive cheer as it celebrated Lohri along with birthdays on its campus. Students from Kindergarten to Class XII enthusiastically participated in the celebrations and enjoyed delicious snacks and lunch. The traditional bonfire became the centre of attraction, symbolising warmth and togetherness, while the taste of jaggery and popcorn added sweetness to the festivities. The campus echoed with laughter and excitement as students danced joyfully to lively music and participated in various fun-filled games.

