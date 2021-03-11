Swaraj Public School, Damla

The students participated in various activities like poster making, rangoli making, poetry and article writing, rap song writing etc. A cultural bonanza was organised to mark the Independence Day. The school was decorated with the craft work of Tricolour. The function started with the hoisting of flag and singing of the National Anthem. The students presented kathak, Rajasthani dance, skit, Gujarati dance, Bhangra, poems and other items. “Ae vatan ae vatan hamko teri kasam” song sung by the tiny tots of kindergarten won the hearts of one and all. The Head Mistress of the school Jyoti Nagpal Sethi congratulated all on this auspicious occasion.
