Swaraj Public School, Damla

The school celebrated the World Wildlife Day by sensitising students on the need to protect each species of the animal kingdom during a special assembly. Mehak Chhabra explained that a human life is almost impossible without the support of wildlife. Students of Class III took part in a collage-making activity of wild animals. The aim of the event was to raise awareness among students about one's responsibility towards wildlife.
