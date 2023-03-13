Swaraj Public School, Damla

The school celebrated Women's Day on its campus on March 6. The aim was to motivate and encourage women to keep excelling. The students recited poems dedicated to women. On this special occasion, the management expressed gratitude to all teaching and non-teaching female staff, appreciating their unstinted efforts towards educating young minds and serving the institution.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Defence ministry cannot issue communication on payment of OROP arrears in instalments: Supreme Court
A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Nara...
India's big win at Oscars with RRR's 'Naatu Naatu', documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers'
Wins Best Original Song and Best Documentary Short Subject
After controversy, Punjab govt cancels PSTET exam
The exam will be re-conducted
IndiGo's Delhi-Doha flight diverted to Karachi due to medical emergency
The flight 6E-1736 was diverted due to the medical emergency...