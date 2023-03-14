Swaraj Public School, Damla

The school celebrated the festival of Holi. Students of Classes I and II gave dance and music performances. Dressed in white attires, students enjoyed the festival to the hilt. The highlight was the fact that the celebrations were eco-friendly. Flowers, traditional gulaal and eco-friendly colours were used by students and teachers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court dismisses Centre's curative plea seeking additional compensation of Rs 7,844 crore for Bhopal gas tragedy victims
The disaster had claimed more than 3,000 lives and adversely...
Guidelines on medical negligence under consideration, says Union health ministry
Though there is no guideline at present, the matter is under...
Opposition set to corner govt on Adani issue in Parliament
The govt’s offensive against Rahul Gandhi over his democracy...
US, UK and Australia agree on nuclear submarine project amidst China's aggressive behaviour
The announcement is made after the leaders of the three coun...
Airhostess from Himachal dies after falling from 4th-floor balcony; flew to Bengaluru from Dubai to meet her boyfriend
The investigation into her death in Bengaluru has revealed f...