Swaraj Public School, Damla

To add joy to students' routine after examinations, the school organised "Kaaryashala-2023" for the students of Kindergarten to Class VIII. A plethora of activities related to art, craft, music, yoga, coding, theatre, western dance, bhangra, classical dance, personality development, etc. were conducted. The aim was to not only pass time meaningfully but also encourage creativity among students. Students honed their skills under the guidance of professional trainers and faculty members. "Kaaryashala" is an effort to allow students to be self-motivated, eager, active participators and be exploratory learners.