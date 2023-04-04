Swaraj Public School, Damla

The school marked the beginning of the new session 2023 -24 by performing a yajna on the premises. The new and existing students led by Principal Jyoti Nagpal Sethi chanted vedic hymns and mantras were recited by the priest to invoke the blessings of Almighty, so that the students would become dedicated and hard working. This would help them attain their goals in academics as well as co-curricular activities.
