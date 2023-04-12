Swaraj Public School, Damla

On World Health Day, the school organised activities to bring about all-round development in students. The school began with activities of the new session and highlighted the significance of good health and well-being. Warm-up exercises were conducted for the students of classes I to V during the assembly. Emphasising on good eating habits, the students also participated in "cooking healthy meals" activity. Students of Class VI-VIII presented their research paper on "Go vegan-a healthier choice", highlighting the importance of vegan food. Through the video blogging activity, the students enlightened all about merits and demerits of organic farming. On this occasion, students disseminated health messages, awareness through various activities.