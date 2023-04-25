Swaraj Public School, Damla

The school celebrated World Heritage Day to commemorate the beauty, splendour and biological richness of World Heritage sites and reiterate the collective commitment of mankind towards conserving these sites. The day began with a special assembly to raise awareness among students through speeches and skit about preserving the heritage sites and also the efforts required to conserve and draw attention towards it. A jam session on
various monuments for classes III-V students and a collage on heritage sites in India for classes VI-VIII was conducted. The students participated in the event. For classes IX-X, an Inter-House Heritage Quiz was organised. Students through these activities were urged to preserve the monuments and cherish them as the foreteller of the past.
