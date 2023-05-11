Swaraj Public School, Damla

The school celebrated Tagore's Day on the premises. Teachers and students delivered speeches and poems. The highlight of the programme was play Monihara, Punishment, Rats of the Train and Chhutti. Shanti House bagged the first position, while Shradha House was the runner up. Maanvi of Class VIII and Upkar of Class VII bagged the best actor awards. The Principal proposed the vote of thanks.
