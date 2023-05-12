Swaraj Public School, Damla

The school celebrated World Red Cross Day. The students were made aware of the history and significance of the day. Krishan Kumar from the Red Cross Society, demonstrated to the students the effective usage of first-aid kit during emergency.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Imran Khan set to appear before Islamabad High Court at 11 am, make speech
Khan was arrested Tuesday in the Al-Qadir Trust case by auth...
Karnataka Election: ‘Assembly poll EVMs used in South Africa’, EC says no basis to Congress claim
Congess had claimed that EVMs used in Karnataka were previou...
2 more Tihar inmates arrested in connection with Tillu Tajpuriya's murder
The accused have been identified as Chavanni and Attar Rehma...
US looking forward to hosting Prime Minister Modi, says Biden administration official
Says the United States has an important partnership with Ind...