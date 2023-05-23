Swaraj Public School, Damla

A special assembly and cultural programme to celebrate Mother's Day were organised at the school with the aim of highlighting the importance of the mother in a child's life. Mothers of students from Nursery Class were invited to the school to be the part of the programme. The welcome speech was given by kindergarten co-ordinator Tanu Nanda. Songs, dances and poetry competitions were held on the theme 'Mother's Love and Sacrifice'.
