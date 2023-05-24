Swaraj Public School, Damla

The school observed anti-terrorism day. A special assembly was conducted in which speeches were delivered, which motivated the students to be vigilant. An oath was administered 'to fight the forces of disruption threatening human lives and values' with the objective to wean away the youth from terrorism and the cult of violence by highlighting the sufferings of common people.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Oppn set to keep away from new Parl launch
TMC, CPI, AAP announce boycott | Cong decision soon
Certification from govt labs now must for exporting cough syrups
Move follows 3 WHO alerts over substandard drugs
Rescued from Oman, Punjab women relate ordeal
Lured by agents over greener pastures, they were ‘enslaved, ...
Women bag top 4 spots in civil services exams
Ishita Kishore, IAF officer’s daughter, stands 1st