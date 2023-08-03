Swaraj Public School, Damla

The school organised ‘Mystic Fiesta — Annual Science, Art and Craft Exhibition 2023’. Students showcased their innovative skills by creating machines out of scrap. Mystic Fiesta portrayed various themes like Artistry, Illusions, Maths Park, Magical Millets, Incremental Innovation, Innovation from Amigo Home. Various clubs’ creations were beautifully displayed by student members of Sewa Club, Science Club, Literary Club, Theatre Club, Music Club, Eco Club and Heritage Club.