Swaraj Public School, Damla

The school celebrated Independence Day. Students recreated the spirit of patriotism, where glimpses of the glory and freedom struggle of India were presented through a plethora of performances, including choreography, dances, poetry recitation and songs. Students of four houses — Shradha, Shakti, Shanti and Satya — participated with zeal. Swarajians seemed to be swayed away with mixed emotions of joy, hope and pride through lavani dance, puppet dance, classical and Sabalpuri dance forms. The Principal addressed the students. Shanti House bagged the first position. Shradha House won the second position. Students participated in “Azaad Kalamgaar”, poster-making, rangoli making, wrap writing, Vlog making and free hand drawing. The highlight of the day was choreography and yoga.