Swaraj Public School, Damla

The school celebrated Teej. The celebration started with a special assembly in which Neha made students aware of the festival. The school organised various activities, like social science quiz, in which Shradha House stood first. In mental maths quiz for Class I to V, Shradha House again stood first. A hasya kavi samelan was held for students of Class VI to X.
