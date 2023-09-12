Swaraj Public School, Damla

Janmashtami was celebrated at the school. The fragrance of flowers, soothing aroma of camphor and the jingle of bells filled the air. Students dressed up as Krishna and Radha, complete with flutes, peacock feathers and matkas. The school premises was decorated beautifully and the spirit of festivity was enhanced with special assembly making students aware of the importance and life history of Lord Krishna. The celebration was followed with special assembly with speeches and dance performance by students of Class III. Principal Jyoti Nagpal Sethi blessed and greeted all students on the auspicious day.