Swaraj Public School, Damla

The school observed Haryana Heroes Martyrdom Day. The day is observed to pay tributes to Rao Tula Ram and the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the freedom of the country. A special assembly was arranged and Aastha spoke about the significance of the day. Many activities were conducted during the day and the students of Class I to III made a thank you card for the soldiers and sang a patriotic song for their gratitude towards the martyrs. Principal of the school, Jyoti Nagpal Sethi paid respect to the freedom fighters and soldiers.