Swaraj Public School, Damla

World Mental Health Day was observed at the school during assembly. Class X student Mehak threw light on it and spoke on National Mental Health Day. Various types of activities were conducted for Class I to X, like yoga, mindfulness and other relaxation activities. Class II went for nature walk. Class V, Vl and VIII shared gratitude notes for their friends, family and teachers. A poster-making activity was conducted for students of Class VII. All the students were made aware of the importance of mental health for themselves and society.