Swaraj Public School, Damla

Dasehra was celebrated at the school. Rahini, a student of Class IX, during the morning prayer, told the students why, when and how Dasehra is celebrated. Students of Bal Vatika had come in the form of Lord Ram, Sita, Laxman, Hanuman and Ravan wearing beautiful eye-catching costumes. Through videos, students of kindergarten to Class V were told how Ramleela is performed during Navratri. School Principal Jyoti Nagpal Sethi, congratulated the children on Dasehra.
