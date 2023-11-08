Swaraj Public School, Damla

On the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the school commenced the celebration with a special assembly. During the morning prayer, Class IX student Rahini gave a speech on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. While congratulating students on Haryana Day, teacher Ruchi told them about Haryana. A speech was also given on Karva Chauth. A Halloween party was organised for the students of Class I.