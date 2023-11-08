Swaraj Public School, Damla

On the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the school commenced the celebration with a special assembly. During the morning prayer, Class IX student Rahini gave a speech on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. While congratulating students on Haryana Day, teacher Ruchi told them about Haryana. A speech was also given on Karva Chauth. A Halloween party was organised for the students of Class I.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Air quality in Delhi severe again; farm fires major contributor
The city's Air Quality Index stands at 421, worsening from 3...
NIA conducts nationwide raids in human trafficking cases; Myanmar national detained in Jammu
The raids, being conducted in eight states and two Union Ter...
SIA raids multiple locations in J-K in terror-related case
The searches are being carried out in Srinagar, Anantnag and...
Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Ropar in Punjab
There is no report of casualty or damage to property
‘2+2 carries promise of deepening a robust India-US partnership’
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloy...