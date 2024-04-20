Swaraj Public School, Damla

The school witnessed a joyous celebration, embracing the spirit of diversity and safety, through observance of Baisakhi, Ambedkar Jayanti, and Fire Safety Week. Students and teachers came together to mark these significant occasions with reverence and enthusiasm. The event saw speeches delivered by students and teachers, highlighting the importance of cultural unity, social justice, and safety awareness. The messages resonated with all attendees, fostering a sense of community and mutual respect. The festivities reached a crest with a vibrant bhangra performance, igniting the stage with energy and zest. The traditional dance reflected the rich heritage of Punjab, spreading joy and harmony throughout the audience.

