Swaraj Public School, Damla

The school celebrated “Tagore’s Day” to celebrate the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. Students from all four houses presented captivating plays that highlighted Tagore’s legacy. The performances exhibited the students’ exceptional skills and dedication, engaging the audience with their heartfelt portrayals. The platform not only paid homage to Tagore’s literary contributions but also underscored the school’s focus on fostering artistic expression and talent. Shakti House emerged victorious, with students receiving accolades for best stage setting and best actor. Principal Jyoti Nagpal Sethi commended the students and teachers for their hard work in ensuring the event’s success. She emphasised that the title ‘Kalanjali’ signifies the celebration of art on Rabindranath Tagore’s birth anniversary.
