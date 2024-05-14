Swaraj Public School, Damla

Red Cross Day was celebrated at the school. The significance of the day, its history, and the remarkable contributions by Red Cross were highlighted. The discussion also delved into how Red Cross founder Henry Dunant was inspired to establish the organisation after witnessing the horrors of war and how his efforts led to the Nobel Peace Prize. In an engaging class activity, students were educated on basic wound treatment and the importance of first-aid kits. A moving speech on Mother’s Day emphasised the role and significance of mothers in our lives. A delightful dance performance by UKG students added charm to the occasion. Principal Jyoti Nagpal Sethi commended the children and stressed the importance of valuing and respecting mothers.

