Swaraj Public School, Damla

The investiture ceremony at the school was a momentous occasion filled with pride and celebration. Chief guest Anil Kumar Budhiraja, Principal, Seth Jai Parkash Polytechnic, Damla, honored the newly elected school council members — head boy, head girl, house captains, vice-captains and junior prefects — with their badges, symbolising their new roles and responsibilities. In his inspiring address, Budhiraja encouraged the students to uphold values of dedication and sincerity both in their academic pursuits and moral conduct. The message resonated with the audience, consisting of not only students but also their parents, who were invited to witness the significant event.
